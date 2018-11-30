Google Translate website redesigned, now sports a responsive design

Google has rolled out a new responsive website design for Google Translate based on the company’s Material Theme. The company states that this redesign makes the twelve-year-old service look consistent with other Google products. It brings updated labelling and typography, for the website to be more appealing for users.

Advertising

The website retains the same functionality and layout with language input and language output fields. Above the fields, there are tabs to switch between entering text and uploading a document. Google states that this redesign aims to make easier for users to navigate the website and find what they need.

Google Translate’s text fields now feature tabs for the current language and the manual picker spans full width for better user experience. The website now also features large circular buttons labelled History, Saved, and Community.

The history tab slides open from the right when pressed shrinking the text fields and showing all the translations one has searched on the website in the past. Saved tab also opens a drawer from the right allowing users to search, sort and export translations in Google Sheets.

Advertising

The community tab now takes users to a new website, where they can sign up to be a part of the Google Translate community and help make the software better by translating a few phrases.

The website now sports a responsive design, which adjusts all page elements according to the device’s display size. The website will automatically adapt from a two-column design to a single feed layout depending upon the size of a display. According to the company, this will help maintain a uniform look on phones, tablets, and desktops.