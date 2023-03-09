Google Translate for web now lets you translate text within images

Google Translate for the web has gained a helpful new feature that lets you translate text in images into a language of your choice.

Visit the Google Translate website and you’ll see a new Images tab at the top alongside the existing Text, Documents, and Websites options. Click it and you’ll be asked to upload an image in jpg, jpeg, or png formats.

Once uploaded, the tool will detect the language and immediately translate it to whatever language you’ve set as default. We count 132 supported languages as of writing.

In addition to translation, the tool allows you to see a side-by-comparison if you click the Show original toggle at the top. You can also download the translated image or copy the text from it.

The bottom of the interface has got a History button but so far it appears to not save image translations.

“Lens translate” branding below the output suggests that the tool uses the same GAN (generative adversarial networks) that powers AR Translate for Google Lens. While Lens has been translating for years, the latest version does it using the same tech powering Magic Eraser. This allows it to translate like it’s replacing the text instead of superimposing on top of it.