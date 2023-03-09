scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Google Translate for web now lets you translate text within images

The Google Translate website on both desktop and mobile now has an Images tab at the top.

google image translate webThe feature appears to have been rolled out widely (Express photo)
Listen to this article
Google Translate for web now lets you translate text within images
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Google Translate for the web has gained a helpful new feature that lets you translate text in images into a language of your choice.

Visit the Google Translate website and you’ll see a new Images tab at the top alongside the existing Text, Documents, and Websites options. Click it and you’ll be asked to upload an image in jpg, jpeg, or png formats.

Once uploaded, the tool will detect the language and immediately translate it to whatever language you’ve set as default. We count 132 supported languages as of writing.

Also read |Google might make speed booster apps obselete with Android 14

In addition to translation, the tool allows you to see a side-by-comparison if you click the Show original toggle at the top. You can also download the translated image or copy the text from it.

The bottom of the interface has got a History button but so far it appears to not save image translations.

Also Read
Apple India | Apple
Apple to shake up international businesses' management to focus on India
instagram featured
Here's how to check who stopped following you on Instagram
TikTok a potential target in upcoming US bill to ban some foreign tech
Lensa AI is a new AI-powered photo editor to help create the avatar of yo...

“Lens translate” branding below the output suggests that the tool uses the same GAN (generative adversarial networks) that powers AR Translate for Google Lens. While Lens has been translating for years, the latest version does it using the same tech powering Magic Eraser. This allows it to translate like it’s replacing the text instead of superimposing on top of it.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 17:35 IST
Next Story

O Panneerselvam ‘expels’ Erode East candidate after he joins EPS camp

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close