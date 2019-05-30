Google to roll out Gmail confidential mode on June 25 to G-Suite users

Google will be rolling out Gmail confidential mode for G Suite users on June 25, 2019. All those using Gmail in their workplaces will be able to use this new feature for writing confidential emails.

The confidential mode allows the sender of an email to create an expiration date and revoke previously sent emails. They can further add an additional security layer in the mail wherein an SMS verification code sent to the concerned receiver’s phone number will be needed to unlock the email. This way, even if the email account is hijacked, the confidential data would be safe.

Apart from this, with the help of the confidential mode, a receiver will not be able to forward, copy, print or download their content or attachments. The sender can always revoke access at any time.

To use this new feature, first of all, admins will need to allow the G suite users in their company by enabling the confidential mode. They will need to navigate to Apps > G Suite > Settings for Gmail > User settings and select either ‘Enable now (beta)’ or ‘Enable when the feature is in general availability’.

If the admin selects Enable now (beta), it will enable the confidential mode that is currently in beta phase. The feature will remain enabled even after it enters into general availability on June 25, 2019. On the other hand, Enable when the feature is in general availability option will enable the confidential mode in Gmail when this feature is rolled out on June 25, 2019.

After this feature has been applied by the admin, the sender of an email will need to open and compose a new mail, then they will need to select the locked clock icon near the ‘Send’ button (see the picture above). After this, it will let you set all the parameters such as expiration date, passcode, etc. These settings will impact both the text of the email and as well as the attachments inside.

In case a sender decides to choose “No SMS passcode,” then the recipient using the Gmail will be able to open it directly. Those receipients who do not use Gmail will get a passcode emailed separately.

If the sender wishes to add an additional layer of security by selecting “SMS passcode,” then the receipient of the email will get an SMS text from Google containing the passcode in it. However, the sender must ensure to type in the correct phone number of the receipient.