Google to release Chrome 69 on September 4, will feature complete redesign

Google will soon launch the Chrome 69 release with which it will bring a major redesign to the web browser, adopting the company’s Material Design. According to the company’s enterprise release notes posted on their official website, the redesigned Chrome 69 will be released on September 4. The company had earlier released the new redesign on the tablet and ChromeOS in Chrome 67 and Chrome 68 updates respectively.

Material design was first released back in 2014 in some Google applications as a test design. Over the years, the design has been integrated into most of the services offered by Google.

According to the release notes spotted on Google’s official forums, the redesign will also add Windows 10 notification centre integration, touchpad navigational gestures, and autofill updates. Two of which have made appearances in earlier beta builds.

The new redesign will be much more noticeable on iOS, where navigational controls will be moved to the bottom part of the display. This will make it much easier to use with one hand, especially on the newer iPhone X style display.

Google did add the Material redesign to Chrome 68, which can be enabled by heading to the Chrome flag settings. To open the Chrome flag settings Windows, Mac, and Linux users can enter chrome://flags/#top-chrome-md into the address bar of the web browser. After this, users will have to select the refresh design option. In the settings that appear, there is an option for enabling “Material Design in the rest of the browser’s native UI” on Mac, which can be turned on.

Android users can enter chrome://flags/#enable-chrome-modern-design in the address bar. After this, they will need to select the Modern design option inside the UI layout dropdown menu.

