Google to permanently wipe out Play Music data on February 24: How to transfer to YouTube Music

Google has been pushing YouTube Music as an alternative to Google Play Music for a while now. While the Play Music app and service has already been shut down in favour of the YouTube alternative, it is still possible for users to download their library or transfer it to YouTube Music. However, this will not be the case after February 24.

According to a report by 9to5Google, users can download, transfer or delete their Google Play Music data until February 24, after which the data will be wiped out. The move could be the latest by Google to push more users to YouTube Music.

The report adds that Google has already begun mailing users informing of the same. The data that will be wiped out includes the music library along with uploads, purchases and anything else that users may have purchased from the Google Play Music service. Once the data is deleted on February 24, there will be no way to recover it.

What you can do before February 24?

If you want to save any data from your Google Play Music library ahead of the wiping out, you can head over to music.google.com or the Google Play Music iOS or Android app. A ‘Transfer to YouTube’ prompt will let you transfer to your YouTube Music account. Your playlists, songs, albums, likes, upload purchases, and billing information can be transferred.

Another ‘Manage your music’ option will allow you to download your entire music library, delete your recommendation history and delete all data.

If you want to download your data, the page will redirect you to Google Takeout, from where you can export a copy of your Google Play Music data.