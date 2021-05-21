Google to open its first physical store in New York this year

Google is set to open its first physical store in New York City this summer. The company has said that the new Google Store will be a space where users will be able to experience Google’s hardware and services in a helpful way. The Google Store will be set up in New York’s Chelsea neighbourhood.

Google has stated that it would sell Pixel smartphones, Pixelbook laptops, and Fitbit fitness trackers along with Nest smart home devices at the new retail store. The company has assured that there will be experts at the store to help visitors with their Google devices, such as troubleshooting an issue and helping with installations among other things.

People who walk0in will be able to avail customer service for their devices and also pick up their online orders at the store.

Google has said that the store will follow various safety protocols in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of customers will be limited and masks, hand sanitation and social distancing will be required in the Google Store. The company plans to clean all spaces multiple times a day. It is important to note that Google has not confirmed the exact date of launch yet.

Google’s new move tries to copy what Apple has done successfully so far, given its vast retail network. Apple Stores were first opened in Virginia in 2001; the iPhone-maker now has over 270 stores in the United States and many more around the world that drive its sales.