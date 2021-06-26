Google to now notify you about unreliable search results

Google will now notify you if the search results are unreliable. The search giant says users should get relevant and reliable information from Google, so it will now issue a warning if it can’t guarantee the reliability of the sources that are showing up in your search results. The company says this might happen when there is not enough information about the topic you are searching for from reliable sources.

“Accessing timely, relevant and reliable information is increasingly important in our current environment. Whether you see something on social media or are having a conversation with a friend, you might turn to Google to learn more about a developing issue. While Google Search will always be there with the most useful results we can provide, sometimes the reliable information you’re searching for just isn’t online yet,” the company said in a blog post.

Google says this can be particularly true for breaking news or emerging topics, when the information that’s published first may not be the most reliable. “To help with this, we’ve trained our systems to detect when a topic is rapidly evolving and a range of sources hasn’t yet weighed in. We’ll now show a notice indicating that it may be best to check back later when more information from a wider range of sources might be available,” Google added.

In some of the search results, you might now notice a warning that “it looks like these results are changing quickly,” and below this, Google will display a message saying “if this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources.”

Google also revealed that the number of irrelevant results appearing on a search results page has decreased by over 40 percent over the past five years, as per its evaluation processes. “Google sends billions of visits to websites each day, and by providing highly relevant results, we’ve been able to continue growing the traffic we send to sites every year since our founding,” the company said.