Google to migrate its ‘Messages’ online portal from Android: Report

Google will soon be moving its ‘Messages’ web app from Android’s own web portal to Google’s main site according to a new code change spotted in Chromium’s Gerrit source code. This means that the company will soon move its messages platform from “messages.android.com” to “messages.google.com”.

This change was first spotted by 9to5Google. According to the report, this code change is a simple mechanism that will tell Chromebooks to cease using the messages.android.com URL when using any of the better together features and instead to shift to the messages.google.com URL.

This change will not arrive in Chrome OS until version 72 or 73, both of which are scheduled to go live in 2019. As of now, messages.google.com doesn’t exist, however, with this change in the Chromium source code the page might go live very soon.

If and when this happens, the users will stay unaffected as Google will most likely keep both the URLs live, with a redirect set on the Android url.

Google has recently been phasing out its Android branding from most of its products for reasons unknown. The company recently renamed many of its apps with the Android moniker like Android Pay, Android Messages and Android Wear to Google Pay, Messages and Wear OS, respectively.