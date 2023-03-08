scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Google to launch fund to support Taiwan’s media outlets

The fund will help Taiwan local media “hone digital skills, gain expertise and support the sustainable development of Taiwan’s news industry.”

google logo featured reutersThe logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo/File Photo
Listen to this article
Google to launch fund to support Taiwan’s media outlets
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Alphabet Inc.’s Google said on Wednesday it will launch a T$300 million ($9.8 million) fund over the next three years to help boost the Taiwanese media’s continuing operations and digital competitiveness. Google has come under pressure in some countries to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, though not in Taiwan. Google said it will pay local publishers through what it calls a “Taiwan News Digital Co-prosperity Fund” to strengthen their digital publishing capability.

The fund will help Taiwan local media “hone digital skills, gain expertise and support the sustainable development of Taiwan’s news industry”, the company said. “Even while Google faces many challenges in the overall international environment, Taiwan remains a crucial global stronghold,” Tina Lin, managing director of sales and operations at Google Taiwan, told reporters in Taipei. Google said Taiwan’s media industry has been facing major competitive challenges in adapting to the digital age, pointing out that advertising revenues for traditional media outlets have dropped 70% from 2003 to 2020. The initiative marks the latest effort by the internet giant to develop mechanisms to support and compensate regional news providers whose content appears on Google, as it faces the prospect that governments may impose regulations to require such mechanisms.

Also Read
instagram featured
Here's how to check who stopped following you on Instagram
Twitter blue tick EU
Twitter's lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out
TikTok a potential target in upcoming US bill to ban some foreign tech
Xiaomi 13 Pro to launch on February 26: India's first 1-inch camera smart...

An Australian law giving the government power to compel Google and rival Meta Platforms to negotiate content supply deals with media outlets has largely worked, according to an Australian government report in late 2022.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 13:12 IST
Next Story

Women’s Day: Tests women over 25 should take to prevent risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close