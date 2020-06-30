Google to host ‘Hey Google’ smart home event on July 8

Even though the event is targeted at the developer community, Google has in the past used its developer-focused events to announce new hardware products and software features. Even though the event is targeted at the developer community, Google has in the past used its developer-focused events to announce new hardware products and software features.

Google on Tuesday announced it will host a virtual event on July 8, where the company plans to talk about its smart home features and tools. Aimed at developers, Google’s smart home developer event will be 45-minutes long. Post that, the company will host a partner panel, featuring Google and other firms in the smart home business. The event will be hosted by Michele Turner, the Product Management director of the Smart Home Ecosystem at Google.

The Mountainview, California-based Google didn’t share too many details, it did say Turner will be sharing the company’s “recent smart home product initiatives” and “introduce new tools that make it easier to develop with Google Assistant.” Even though the event is targeted at the developer community, Google has in the past used its developer-focused events to announce new hardware products and software features.

This year, we are expecting Google to announce the Chromecast 4 aka Sabrina and a brand new Google Home speaker, The Chromecast 4, which is internally known by the name of Sabrina, is expected to be Google’s first-party Android TV dongle. As seen in recent leaks, the device will include remote control and an “Auto Low Latency Mode.”

Meanwhile, the next device will be the spiritual successor to the original Google Home that debuted in 2016. 9to5Google claims the new Google Home still retains the same familiar fabric as the original model. Apparently, the new smart speaker could look similar to the Sonos One or JBL Link Music. The new speaker is codenamed ‘Prince.’

Last year, Google announced that it was moving its smart home devices under a new Google Nest brand. The rebranding wasn’t a surprise. After all, Google acquired Nest back in 2014 for $3.2 billion. Nest used to operate as a separate entity within the Alphabet for years.

