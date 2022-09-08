Google Play Store’s new pilot to allow fantasy sports and rummy apps in India

Google Play announced that it will conduct a pilot program that will allow the distribution of domestically developed daily fantasy sports and rummy apps on the Indian Play Store. Currently these apps are not available on the Play Store because they fall within the gambit of gambling. The pilot program is scheduled to run for a limited period between September 28, 2022, and September 28, 2023.

“We are constantly exploring ways for local developers to build successful businesses and offer delightful experiences on Google Play. Through this pilot program, we are taking a measured approach that will help us collate learnings and retain an enjoyable and safe experience for our users,” a Google spokesperson said.

Google noted that all DFS and Rummy apps accepted to participate will be subject to terms and conditions of the pilot program, “including the requirement to comply with all local laws and regulations, ownership of requisite licenses and permits where required, and safeguards to ensure the app is accessible to only users over 18 years of age and residing in states where the game is not currently prohibited under local law.”

Daily fantasy sports or DFS refers to games, where users create simulated teams based on real athletes using their knowledge of sporting events. The outcome of the game depends on how the athletes who are part of the user’s team perform in the real world compared to those of opponents. In many cases, users have to contribute some amount of real money to play and will win some prize money if their team outperforms others. Many popular daily fantasy games sponsor various sporting events and have athletes as brand ambassadors.

Rummy could refer to any of the many matching-card games where the user has to build sets of matching cards to either end the game by being the first to go out or win the most number of points. Many Indian online rummy games involve the use of real money where users contribute to a pot from which prize money is awarded to winners.

In India, there gambling is a state subject and it falls upon each state to decide whether it will allow real money-based games within its borders. Also, the state’s decision as to whether these games are illegal is often dependent upon whether they can be classified as “games of skill” or “games of chance.” Due to the legal ambiguities surrounding these applications, they cannot be found on the Play Store or the App Store. Usually, in order to download these apps, users will have to visit their websites to enter their phone numbers, after which they will be sent a download link.

With Google’s new pilot program, it is possible that these apps could start becoming available on Google Play if they comply with the Android app distribution platform’s terms and conditions. The company has created an application form where developers can apply to be part of the pilot program. Once a developer submits an application, Google will review it and notify eligible applications of the result within seven days.