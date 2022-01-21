Google to build AR headset, could compete with Meta, Apple: Report

Google is reportedly working on its own pair of AR (Augmented Reality) headset to go up against players like Meta and Apple, both of which have been rumoured to be developing new AR headsets. As per a report by The Verge anonymous sources from Google have revealed that the AR wing of the company is named Project Iris.

Project Iris’ first pair of AR headsets will use cameras to bring together graphical elements with a live video feed of what’s in front of you to create the augmented reality experience. This will work similar to how Snapchat works. The first prototypes of Google’s new headset are reportedly already being developed at a facility in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The report also suggests that these headset look like a pair of ski googles and will not “require a tethered connection to an external power source.”

The headset may not hit the market before 2024, but when it does, it could be powered by a custom Google processor and run on either a version of Android or a new OS that Google develops.

The report also adds that while the Pixel team is involved in the development of the new product, it is still unclear if the product will be part of the Pixel series. A new name is more likely to make an appearance, though, as Google Glass is a separate product that still exists.

We still don’t know if Google will be investing in AR and VR the same way as Meta, which is spending billions of dollars each year on its AR project or Apple, which reportedly has thousands working on its two AR products, one of which is rumoured to launch as early as this yeara.