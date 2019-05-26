Google to ARM: List of companies that severed ties with Huawei after US ban

Huawei is facing a serious business crisis after US President Donald Trump imposed a ban on the Chinese firm on national security grounds, restricting it from buying American components and software and doing business with other US companies, a string of tech companies began cutting their ties with Huawei.

Even though, the US Commerce Department later said it would give a 90-day reprieve that will allow Huawei to continue doing business with American firms, the ban on the Chinese telecom giant still very much exists. The ban is only to allow updates to existing products, including the Huawei smartphones. The impact of this decision is huge, considering many major technology companies have been forced to suspend ties with Huawei, which faces a crisis around its global business. Here is a list of all the global technology firms who have severed ties with Huawei so far:

Google

Google suspended their business with Huawei and more importantly canceled the Android license for Huawei and Honor phones. The ban will impact new products from Huawei and its sub-brand Honor. Following US Commerce Department’s 90-day breather, the Android license for Huawei will continue for another 90 days and not been revoked immediately, and thus updates, security releases will be available for this time period. Google has said that Play Store and Play Services will continue to work on existing Huawei phones for now, but the future is not clear. It could mean that Huawei explores its own software for its phones in the future.

ARM Holdings

UK-based ARM Holdings sent out a note to its employees saying that all active contracts, support with Huawei and its subsidiaries will have to stop as it will need to comply with the US clampdown on the Chinese firm. According to a BBC report, the company memo said that ARM’s designs, which are used worldwide by other companies for their mobile chipsets and processors contained “US origin technology” and thus this is impacted by the US government’s ban.

For Huawei’s Kirin processors, this could spell more bad news, considering they are built on the ARM architecture.

Microsoft

Microsoft removed Huawei laptops from its online store in the US look as it looks to comply with US President Trump’s order cracking down on the Chinese firm. According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft will have to cancel the Windows license for Huawei as well. There is still not much clarity from Microsoft on this regard as of now.

Lumentum Holdings

Face ID parts supplier Lumentum Holdings Inc followed Google on Monday in clamping down on the business it does with Huawei Technologies after US President Donald Trump imposed a ban on the Chinese firm on national security grounds.

Panasonic

Japanese technology giant Panasonic too has announced that it had cut ties with Huawei. “We’ve stopped all business transactions with Huawei and its 68 group companies … that are subject to the US government ban,” The Guardian reported quoting the company’s spokesman Joe Flynn.

Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx, Broadcom

According to a Bloomberg report, Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx and Broadcom have all told their respective employees they will not supply Huawei until further notice, according to people familiar with their actions. Xilinx said the company was aware of the Denial Order issued by the US Department of Commerce and is cooperating, Reuters reported.