Google to add new label to results with original news sources

Google is adding a new label to search results to help people directly get to trusted, primary news sources. The company announced on Thursday that the new “highly cited” label will appear in the Top Stories carousel and will show users stories that have been cited by other news organisations.

The label will first be coming to mobile users in the US, and a global rollout of the feature will follow soon after in the coming weeks. It will be found on all kinds of stories including interviews, announcements, press releases and more. Google also wants to use the label to elevate original reporting.

“Let’s say a local news organisation breaks an investigative story looking into problems at your local school district,” Google said in a blog post. “The story is so big that it gets picked up by numerous other media outlets.”

“But what if you didn’t see that original story, which had unique context for local residents? We’re introducing a way to help you identify stories that have been frequently cited by other news organisations, giving you a simple way to find the most helpful or relevant information for a news story.”

Rapidly Evolving Topics

Google is also expanding its notice for Rapidly Evolving topics which appears alongside breaking news stories and alerts users that it can take a while before more information can be added.

“Search automatically shows a notice on your search results indicating that it can take time for a range of sources to publish information on a topic. These notices are currently available in more than 20 languages around the world,” the company said.

Starting today, on searches in English in the U.S., these notices will also include tips to help you evaluate information online – reminding you that you can check whether a source is trusted on a topic, or come back later when there’s more information available, Google added in its blog post.

Google also announced earlier this week that the company is investing $10 million to help fight misinformation about the realities and facts of the war in Ukraine. This includes new partnerships with think tanks and civil society organizations to conduct region-specific research into misinformation and disinformation and cash grants to support fact-checking networks and nonprofits.