scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Google threatens employees with possible layoffs, ‘blood on streets’: Report

This comes after the company in July announced a two-week hiring freeze, however, the company shows no sign of reversing the freeze.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
August 16, 2022 1:20:45 pm
A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. (Image credit: Reuters)

Google executives have reportedly warned employees of possible layoffs if the end quarter results don’t look good. This has created panic amongst employees that fear losing their jobs. A screenshot viewed by Insider reveals that Google Cloud sales leadership threatened its employees, saying there will be an “overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general” and that if next quarter’s results “don’t look up, there will be blood on the streets.”

This comes after the company in July announced a two-week hiring freeze, however, the company shows no sign of reversing the freeze. A Google employee told Insider that they are worried about possible layoffs after the company put a two-week hiring freeze in place which has yet to be reversed.  “Everyone has been talking about the company tightening its belt,” an employee said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that productivity has to be improved, as the company reported its second consecutive quarter of weaker-than-expected earnings. “Create a culture that is more mission-focused, more focused on our products, more customer-focused. We should think about how we can minimize distractions and really raise the bar on both product excellence and productivity,” he said, as quoted by CNBC. Further, he acknowledged that the company is “facing a challenging macro environment with more uncertainty ahead.”

Read more |Google’s Android 13 now rolling out for Pixel devices: Top features, list of eligible devices

“There are real concerns that our productivity as a whole is not where it needs to be for the headcount we have,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

During the meeting, Pichai also announced the launch of ‘Simplicity Sprint’ – an initiative to increase the overall efficiency of the employees through ideas. “I would love to get all your help,” Pichai said, announcing that employees could share their ideas in an internal survey till August 15.

Meanwhile, as the tech industry grapples with uncertain economic conditions, a number of tech giants such as Meta, Netflix and even Twitter has slowed down on hiring.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 01:20:45 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

5

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Independence Day is over, how to store the National Flag you h...
Explained: Independence Day is over, how to store the National Flag you h...
Explained: Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China
Explained: Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams
Impact of FIFA ban

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams

11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra
Bilkis Bano case

11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement