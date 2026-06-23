Google tests camera-based hand gestures to keep a check on bots

Google is testing a new reCAPTCHA system that uses hand gestures and liveness detection to verify human users. (Image: Magnific)

Google is testing a new reCAPTCHA verification system that asks users to perform simple hand gestures through their device camera, marking a shift away from traditional image-based challenges as automated bot traffic continues to grow across the internet. ​

The feature, which is being tested as part of Google Cloud Fraud Defence, uses liveness detection technology to determine whether a user is human. Instead of selecting images or solving visual puzzles, users are prompted to make basic hand movements while their camera is turned on.

According to Biometric Update, the system analyses short video clips in real time and extracts 21 hand landmark or knuckle-point coordinates to assess human presence. Google claims the footage is processed only during the verification session and is deleted immediately after the check is completed.