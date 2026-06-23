Google tests camera-based hand gestures to keep a check on bots

Google is testing a new reCAPTCHA verification system that asks users to perform simple hand gestures through their device camera, marking a shift away from traditional image-based challenges as automated bot traffic continues to grow across the internet.
The feature, which is being tested as part of Google Cloud Fraud Defence, uses liveness detection technology to determine whether a user is human. Instead of selecting images or solving visual puzzles, users are prompted to make basic hand movements while their camera is turned on.
According to Biometric Update, the system analyses short video clips in real time and extracts 21 hand landmark or knuckle-point coordinates to assess human presence. Google claims the footage is processed only during the verification session and is deleted immediately after the check is completed.
Reportedly, Google has claimed that the verification process is not linked to a user’s identity and that the collected data is not stored, reused for training purposes or shared with third parties. The company also noted that audio is not recorded during the process and that users must explicitly grant camera access before the verification begins.
While Google has positioned the feature as a privacy-focused evolution of CAPTCHA technology, it has also sparked concerns among some privacy advocates and users. Critics argue that requiring camera access for routine website verification could be more intrusive than existing CAPTCHA systems.
Questions have also been raised about accessibility. Some observers have pointed to potential challenges for users with hand disabilities or those attempting verification in poor lighting conditions. In response, Google has said it is developing alternative verification methods and will continue offering visual and audio-based challenges for users who cannot complete gesture-based checks.
The development reflects a broader industry trend towards using behavioural and anatomical signals for fraud prevention and bot detection. However, the use of camera-based liveness checks could also attract scrutiny from regulators, particularly in regions such as the European Union and the United Kingdom, where biometric data processing is increasingly being examined.
If rolled out more widely, the feature could represent one of the most significant changes to CAPTCHA verification systems in recent years.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)