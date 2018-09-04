Google teases surprise as Chrome browser completes 10 years

Google Chrome has been the most popular web browser ever since it made its debut in 2008. Google Chrome has been the most popular web browser ever since it made its debut in 2008.

10 years ago, Google introduced the world to Chrome, a new kind of web browser. It was fast, safer to use, reliable and more importantly, it changed we browse the internet. Now that Chrome is 10 years old, Google shared a special tweet over the weekend that features a birthday cake and a teaser for a surprise on September 4, which is today.

Google Chrome has been the most popular web browser ever since it made its debut in 2008. Chrome’s rise in the browser market is due to Google’s constant efforts to focus on clean and simple user interface. Statistics firm NetMarketShare had said that Chrome leapfrogged rival browsers in May 2018, holding over 60 per cent market share across both desktop and mobile. Google’s Chrome browser competes with Apple’s Safari, Firefox’s Mozilla, and Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, The latter web browser at one point of time used to rule the browser market but has now lost to Chrome.

Also read: Realme 2 review: Notched display on a budget, but what’s the performance like?

At the launch, Google marketed Chrome as a “fresh take on the browser”. On September 1, 2008, the software company published a blog post explaining the philosophy behind developing Chrome. “So why are we launching Google Chrome?” asked Sundar Pichai, Google’s then-VP of product management. “Because we believe we can add value for users and, at the same time, help drive innovation on the web”.

In case you couldn’t tell…it’s our birthday. Plus, we’ve got a surprise for you this Tuesday. #GoogleChrome pic.twitter.com/nkEEjFEHCB — Google Chrome (@googlechrome) September 1, 2018

On the same day, Google also released a 39-page comic book, illustrated by Scott McCloud. It features Google’s in-house designers explaining how the Chrome browser works.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd