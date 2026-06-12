Google teases new smart speaker, may launch next week: Report

Google is reportedly working towards introducing a new smart speaker, nearly 10 years after the launch of the original Google Home device in the US in 2026.
Speculation surrounding the upcoming speaker has intensified after Anish Kattukaran, Google’s Chief Product Officer for Gemini for Home, hinted at an announcement in a recent Reddit post.
While responding to users about feedback related to Gemini for Home, Kattukatan added a brief note suggesting that more details may arrive soon.
“For those of you who have been patiently waiting for a certain speaker… keep a very close eye on your inbox next week,” he wrote, indicating that an official announcement could be coming.
The teaser follows earlier reports of an unreleased Google smart speaker appearing on Best Buy Canada’s website. Previous leaks suggested that the device could launch on June 25, although Google has yet to officially confirm a timeline.
If the reported date proves accurate, Google may announce or open pre-orders for the device next week, with wider availability potentially following later.
According to details from retailer listings and leaks, the upcoming speaker may feature a redesigned appearance compared to Google’s earlier Nest Mini speaker and the device could adopt a rounded, compact design resembling a flattened version of Apple’s HomePod mini, marking a noticeable visual shift from Google’s previous smart speakers.
In terms of pricing, reports indicate the device may cost around $100, placing it close to the price range of Google’s Nest Audio speaker. The smart speaker is also expected to arrive in four colour options: Berry, Hazel, Jade and Porcelain, although retailer listings have so far only shown Hazel and Porcelain variants.
While Google has not confirmed hardware specifications, expectations remain high that the speaker could feature deeper integration with Gemini, the company’s artificial intelligence platform for smart home interactions.
The reported launch would mark Google’s first major smart speaker refresh in years, as the company looks to strengthen its presence in the connected home and AI-powered device market.
For now, Google has not officially announced the device, but more information could emerge if the hinted timeline aligns with recent leaks.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)