Google teases new smart speaker, may launch next week: Report

Google is reportedly working towards introducing a new smart speaker, nearly 10 years after the launch of the original Google Home device in the US in 2026.

Speculation surrounding the upcoming speaker has intensified after Anish Kattukaran, Google’s Chief Product Officer for Gemini for Home, hinted at an announcement in a recent Reddit post.

While responding to users about feedback related to Gemini for Home, Kattukatan added a brief note suggesting that more details may arrive soon.

“For those of you who have been patiently waiting for a certain speaker… keep a very close eye on your inbox next week,” he wrote, indicating that an official announcement could be coming.