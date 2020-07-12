Google teases mysterious product announcement for July 13

Most likely, Google will launch the new Nest smart speaker which has been rumoured for a while now. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Most likely, Google will launch the new Nest smart speaker which has been rumoured for a while now. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Google on Saturday dropped a new teaser video featuring comedian Fred Armisen. The four-second long teaser video shows the comedian seen posing as if he is practicing yoga. Accompanying the teaser video is the following tweet: “Take a deep breath and prepare,” the tweet reads, “Something special is coming this Monday.” It’s a brief teaser for what’s to come on July 13, which is tomorrow.

It isn’t clear what Google plans to launch tomorrow. Most likely, Google will launch the new Nest smart speaker which has been rumoured for a while now. In fact, Google recently sent The Verge an official photo and video of the device. The speaker’s design seems to be inspired by the $400 Home Max with an ability to stand vertically.

Take a deep breath and prepare. Something special is coming this Monday. pic.twitter.com/EV850z5bU7 — Google Nest (@googlenest) July 11, 2020

The new speaker succeeds the original Google Home smart speaker which was released in 2016. Given that the new Home speaker has received the speaker has regulatory approval in the US and Japan, there’s a strong chance the company might announce the device tomorrow. The next-generation Nest home speaker could cost under $200. This speaker is codenamed “Prince.”

If Google doesn’t announce the new Nest speaker, then it could release some relaxation/meditation feature for the Google Assistant. Some reports also claim that Google could announce new hardware with a health and wellness feature.

There’s a strong chance that the mysterious device/software feature could be shown to the world at the company’s annual Google for India event on Monday. This year’s event, which is taking place virtually, will showcase Google’s accomplishments in India. Google CEO Sundar Pichai will deliver a special keynote address.

