Google starts rolling out Assistant driving mode for more countries, including India

Google’s Assistant driving mode feature will now be made available for more countries, including India. The driving mode was previously only available for the US. Those who are living in countries like Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, India and Singapore, will get this feature. “Driving mode makes all of this possible without ever leaving the navigation screen, so you can minimize distractions on the road,” Google said.

So, now with the help of Google Assistant, you can easily get more done while keeping your focus on the road. Google says you can use your voice to send and receive calls and texts, quickly review new messages across your messaging apps in one place, and get a read-out of your texts so you don’t need to look down at your phone while driving.

The company says the digital assistant will even alert you to an incoming call, so you can quickly answer or decline with voice. You can also play media from hundreds of providers around the globe, including YouTube Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts and many more.

How to use Google Assistant driving mode?

If you have received this feature, then you can try the driving mode right away. To get started, all you need to do is begin navigating to a destination with Google Maps and tap on the pop up to get started. Alternatively, you can also head to Google Assistant settings on your Android phone and then select “Transportation,” tap on “Driving mode” and turn it on.

To wake up the digital assistant, you can also say “Hey Google, open Assistant settings.” Once enabled, you will be able to send text messages, make phone calls, and control media using your voice, without leaving Google Maps navigation. The feature is available for Android version 9.0 phones or higher version. Google says the feature works well with phones that have 4GB RAM.