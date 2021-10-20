Google starts rolling out Android 12 update for Pixel phones

Google is rolling out its latest Android 12 OS for its Pixel smartphones. Google announced this at its Pixel Fall Launch event which took place yesterday. The developer preview of the new Android OS was first released in February and Pixel users will now finally be able to experience the new software.

As the Android 12 update is being rolled out to all the Google Pixel phones, everyone who has a Pixel will be able to experience it. The new OS is available for Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, and the Pixel 5.

If you haven’t yet received a notification for the update, then you can also manually check for the update by heading to System > Advanced > System update. Those who are using Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi phones will get Android 12 from manufacturers in the near future.

Needless to say, the newly launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro ship with the latest version of Android out of the box. Once you receive Android 12, you will notice a new design language, which Google is calling Material You.

There are also new privacy controls and users will be able to control whether they to share their approximate location with third-party apps. You will see a dedicated privacy dashboard, which will be a one-stop centre to check on all privacy elements and what apps are accessing what parts of your phone usage.

Further, Private Compute Core enables features like Now Playing and Smart Reply, with the sensitive audio-sensing, now happening completely on-device, not over the web.