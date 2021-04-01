Google Stack is a ‘CamScanner’ alternative that lets you scan, store and categorise documents

Google Stack will allow you to scan documents, store them and search through them for quick information. (Image Source: Google)

Google has rolled out a new app that lets users scan and keep their documents organised. Called Google Stack, the new tool offers features similar to that of popular document scanning apps like CamScanner and Microsoft Lens. being developed under Google’s Area 120 division, Stack is available only for Android devices at the moment and currently available only in the US.

“I joined Google a couple of years ago when my education startup, Socratic, was acquired. At Socratic, we used Google’s computer vision and language understanding to make learning easier for high school students. I wondered if we could apply the same technologies to make organising documents easier,” Christopher Pedregal, Team Leader at Stack said in a new blog post.

Pedregal added that the Stack app will be capable of scanning bills, documents and receipts, and turn them into PDFs. The app will also be able to automatically name new files. Other features include the ability to search for something in scanned documents. Face lock or fingerprint lock will also be integrated into Stack to protect your documents from unauthorised access.

Google Stack will also keep a copy of your data backed up on Google Drive for easy access in case users stop using Stack in the future. Note that the app is still in the early stages of its development. This likely means it might be a while before we can use a bug-free version of Google Stack.

How to get Google Stack right now

If you’re using an Android device, you can easily download Google Stack from the Play Store if you’re in the US. If you’re from other regions including India, you will have to wait until Google makes the app available in your regions. The same goes for iOS users who want to give Stack a shot.