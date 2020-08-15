74th Independence Day 2020: How the tech world is celebrating the day

Twitter has released a new specially designed emoji to honour the Indian Armed Forces, showing the National War Memorial. (Image: Twitter)

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. To mark this day, major tech companies like Google, Twitter, Snapchat and PUBG Mobile are introducing new filters, holding a special event and more. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio and Airtel are offering extra data and more offers to celebrate the day. Here we will be taking a look at what all of these major tech companies are doing to commemorate India’s 74th Independence Day.

Snapchat introduces a special filter

Snapchat has introduced a new virtual flag hoisting filter, for its users to virtually host India’s flag while performing social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To use this new filter, you need to activate it via the Lens library or by clicking here and scanning the Snapcode. After you activate the Lens you can trigger it by raising a salute. This will then raise the Indian and show a face lens with the Indian tricolours. After the flag is raised, tricoloured confetti will pop inside of the frame.

Google asks users to sing Indian national anthem

Google had earlier asked its users to submit a voice/video recording of them singing the Indian national anthem. The company using Artificial Intelligence has compiled all the entries into one music video, which consists of all of the voice entries and a number of video entries from all of its participants. You can take a look at the music video compiled by the company below.

Apart from this, the company has also put up a special Doodle on its India website showcasing multiple characters from diverse cultures playing different kinds of musical instruments seen in Indian music. Meanwhile, Google has also created a special doodle to celebrate the day.

Twitter special #tags

Twitter has collaborated with the Ministry of Defence to mark India’s 74th Independence Day. Under the collaboration, the company has released a new specially designed emoji to honour the Indian Armed Forces, showing the National War Memorial. The emoji can be used while typing in English, Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati and Oriya, with the use of special hashtags. These hashtags include, #IndiaIndependenceDay, #SaluteTheSoldier, #IDay2020, #NationalWarMemorial and ‘Independence Day’ in all the languages mentioned.

PUBG Mobile special in-game event

PUBG Mobile to mark India’s 74th Independence Day is currently running a special in-game event, called ‘Incredible India’. The event will go on until August 24, during which the players will be able to view various popular monuments while playing the game. The event requires players to complete daily missions to collect PUBG Mobile Flips, which can then be used to play a memory game on the homepage and get to see amazing pictures of popular monuments in India.

Apart from this, the company has also created a number of stunning wallpapers of the country’s most iconic monuments like Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Gateway of India and more, all of which can be found on Instagram highlights of PUBG Mobile India’s official Instagram account.

Reliance Jio Independence Day offer

Reliance Jio is currently offering up to five months of free data along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls to all customers purchasing a new JioFi 4G wireless hotspot, under its Independence Day offer. To claim the offer, customers will have to purchase a new JioFi device priced at Rs 1,999 along with an FRC plan for the SIM card. This offer is not limited to Reliance Digital and Jio stores, instead, the company is also offering customers purchasing the device through its official website the same plan.

Airtel Independence Day offer

Airtel has announced an Independence Day celebration offer for its new XstreamFiber users. The internet service provider is offering 1000 GB additional data with the purchase of a new Airtel XstreamFiber home broadband connection. The limited period offer by Airtel is applicable to all Airtel XstreamFiber plans and to customers across all top cities where Airtel provides XstreamFiber broadband services. You must note that this offer is not applicable on unlimited data and prepaid broadband plans. The additional 1000 GB additional data come with validity for six months.

