Google settles age-bias lawsuit for undisclosed amount

The lawsuit, filed in 2015, alleged that qualified older job workers were less likely than similarly qualified younger applicants to be hired by the search giant. (Image: Reuters)

Google agreed to pay an undisclosed amount to settle the claims of job applicants who said the company discriminated against them on the basis of age.

Daniel Low, a lawyer for the applicants age 40 and older, said the parties agreed to a dollar amount during a settlement conference Friday but agreed to keep the amount confidential until it is approved by the court.

The parties have yet to agree on “non-monetary relief” intended to prevent discrimination against older job applicants in the future, Low said.

Also Read: Google Doodle marks start of 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games

The lawsuit, filed in 2015, alleged that qualified older job workers were less likely than similarly qualified younger applicants to be hired by the search giant. The number of older applicants in the class represented by the lawsuit is between 231 and 238, Low said.

Also Read: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL pre-orders will ‘start immediately’ after launch, Sand colour option leaked

“The monetary component will encourage Google and others to look at their hiring practices in terms of older workers,” Low said.

Google didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App