Google sets October 6 event to debut new Pixel 7, Pixel Watch

Google sent out invitations for its annual fall product launch event on Tuesday, confirming that the product unveiling ceremony will take place on October 6 in Brooklyn, New York. The invitation doesn’t reveal much more, though it will likely showcase Google’s fall hardware lineup.

The annual event is where Google typically introduces the next version of the Pixel smartphone and its other devices. Last year the company introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, the first devices powered by the company’s own Tensor chip.

The invitation comes a day before Apple holds a mega in-person event in Cupertino, California. The company will reportedly launch the iPhone 14 lineup and a high-end Apple Watch aimed at athletes and runners.

Google may be a relatively new player in developing its own-branded Pixel smartphones, but the company’s handsets lead in the mobile photography space and AI. Google teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at its annual developer conference in May, giving us an idea of what to expect from the company’s iPhone 14 rival. Both devices will have premium designs, a new version of Google’s Tensor chip, Android 13 and improved camera systems.

We are also expecting Google to showcase the Pixel Watch, which will make the company’s entry into the smartwatch space. Google’s debut smartwatch has a circular face with curves over the edges. The watch is made of recycled stainless steel and you will also find a tactile crown that looks similar to the Apple Watch’s. In addition to the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, Google could also unveil new Pixel Buds and the new Next Home line.