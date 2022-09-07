scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Google sets October 6 event to debut new Pixel 7, Pixel Watch

Google watchers and industry insiders expect the company to announce two high-end Pixel 7 smartphones at the event.

Google Pixel 7We have a date for the next Google Pixel event! (Image credit: Google)

Google sent out invitations for its annual fall product launch event on Tuesday, confirming that the product unveiling ceremony will take place on October 6 in Brooklyn, New York. The invitation doesn’t reveal much more, though it will likely showcase Google’s fall hardware lineup.

The annual event is where Google typically introduces the next version of the Pixel smartphone and its other devices. Last year the company introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, the first devices powered by the company’s own Tensor chip. 

The invitation comes a day before Apple holds a mega in-person event in Cupertino, California. The company will reportedly launch the iPhone 14 lineup and a high-end Apple Watch aimed at athletes and runners.

Also read |All the new hardware Google announced or teased at I/O 2022

Google may be a relatively new player in developing its own-branded Pixel smartphones, but the company’s handsets lead in the mobile photography space and AI. Google teased the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at its annual developer conference in May, giving us an idea of what to expect from the company’s iPhone 14 rival. Both devices will have premium designs, a new version of Google’s Tensor chip, Android 13 and improved camera systems. 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

We are also expecting Google to showcase the Pixel Watch, which will make the company’s entry into the smartwatch space. Google’s debut smartwatch has a circular face with curves over the edges. The watch is made of recycled stainless steel and you will also find a tactile crown that looks similar to the Apple Watch’s. In addition to the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, Google could also unveil new Pixel Buds and the new Next Home line.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 10:24:22 am
Next Story

EXPLAINER: Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Study shows 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skills

Study shows 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skills

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars
Political Pulse

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?
Health Special

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement