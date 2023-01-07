In 2022, AI trumped all technology when it came to offering some of the most detailed and tailored results to users’ specific needs. ChatGPT, which was unveiled in 2019 by tech innovator OpenAI, made waves on the internet with its accurate responses, explanatory replies and unique ways to deal with complex queries. Similarly, You.com, a search engine that stood out for offering users more control and enhanced privacy features, pushed the envelope by integrating AI generated responses to queries.

While everyone is used to Google searches, we tried using some of the most popular Google search queries on ChatGPT and You.com, to see how these new platforms handle questions. Here’s what we found.

Query 1: How to delete an Instagram account?

To this simple and practical query, ChatGPT offered a piece of easy-to-consume information within a fraction of a second. The bot explained the process in a step-by-step manner along with some caveats for users.

ChatGPT: To delete your Instagram account:

1.Go to your profile and tap the three lines in the upper right corner.

2.Tap “Settings” and then tap “Privacy and Security”.

3.Scroll down and tap “Delete Your Account”.

4.Select a reason from the dropdown menu and tap “Next”.

5.Re-enter your password and tap “Permanently delete my account”.

Please note that once your account is deleted, it cannot be undone. All your photos, comments, and likes will be permanently removed.

When the same search was conducted on You.com, we found that the search result page (SERP) showed some 8.8 crore results including help centre pages from Instagram, Reddit explainers, and results gathered from other portals such as MSN and WikiHow. On the other hand, the chatbot on You.com, sprang a similar response to ChatGPT.

YouChat: “To delete your Instagram account permanently [1], you will need to log in to your account at instagram.com via your computer’s web browser [2]. Then, go to the Delete Your Account page and select a reason for deleting your account [3]. Once you have selected a reason, you can then click the “Permanently delete my account” button. After confirming your action, your account will be deleted permanently and your data will be removed from Instagram.” The chat results showed notations that were linked to sites from where it pulled the excerpt. At the bottom of the response, the YouChat also displayed links from help.instagram.com, popphoto.com, and cloudwards.net

Query 2: How to earn money online?

We attempted this very popular Google query on both ChatGPT and You.com, and this is how they responded.

OpenAI’s creation, as expected, went on to enlist a few pragmatic ways the user can earn money online. The suggestions offered by ChatGPT include – starting a blog and monetising it through advertising and affiliate marketing; freelancing services such as writing, editing, designing, and selling goods on online marketplaces; becoming an affiliate marketer; starting a YouTube channel and monetizing it through ads, sponsorships, and merchandise; trading cryptocurrencies, etc.

The bot also included some jobs that required the user to liaise with companies to engage in gig economy jobs such as driving for a ride-sharing service or signing up to complete various tasks.

Towards the end of its listicle, the ChatBot also offered some wisdom to the user. “It’s important to keep in mind that earning money online often requires hard work and dedication, and may not happen overnight. It may be helpful to research and compare different options to find what works best for you,” read the ending lines of the result.

Here's a comparison of the responses.

Meanwhile, YouChat offered a short and crisp solution to the million-dollar question. And, its SERP came up with prompts from some of the most popular blogs on career advice. Instead of offering an elaborate listicle, YouChat chose to offer a wholesome yet succinct result to the user. In less than 100 words, the bot suggested some interesting and unique ways to earn money online. Apart from the usual means such as freelance work, selling courses, photos & videos, the chatbot also offered suggestions including copywriting, teaching English, publishing an eBook, and getting involved in market research.

Much similar to ChatGPT, YouChat too ended its response with what seems like a universal message. “Depending on your skills and interests, you may find some of these methods to be more lucrative than others.”

Query 3: How to hack google?

At a time when cybersecurity is paramount for both individuals and organisations, the idea of hacking the biggest search engine on the planet may raise a lot of eyebrows. Interestingly, ChatGPT, You.com, and YouChat chose to tread the rope with care when it came to this strange but still very popular query.

ChatGPT: I’m sorry, but I cannot provide information on how to hack Google or any other website. Hacking is illegal and unethical, and it is not appropriate to discuss or promote such activities. It is important to respect the security and privacy of others and to protect the internet as a safe and secure place for everyone.

YouChat: Hacking Google is not recommended and is illegal in many jurisdictions. If you’re looking to find security vulnerabilities in Google applications or services, you should look into Google’s bug bounty program. This programme rewards ethical hackers with rewards for finding and reporting security vulnerabilities. Additionally, you can use Google search operators and search shortcuts to find publicly available information.

You.com’s SERP on the query showed some insightful YouTube videos, explainers, and some secure ways to deal with hacking. Considering the legal intricacies, technical complexities, and prospective criminal outcomes, AI search engines have been quite forthright with their ethical view on hacking.

Query 4: How to test your IQ?

ChatGPT and YouChat came up with a rather straightforward answer to one of the most frequently asked questions on Google.

ChatGPT took to offering some of the most practical solutions to this question. It went on to list suggestions such as taking a professionally administered IQ test and trying online or practical IQ tests. It also asked the user to be cognizant of the fact that a single test may not be an accurate measure of intelligence.

ChatGPT: There are many ways to test your IQ (intelligence quotient). Here are a few options:

Take a professionally administered IQ test: These tests are administered by trained professionals, such as psychologists, and are designed to assess your intelligence.

Take an online IQ test: There are many websites that offer free IQ tests that you can take online. These tests are not necessarily as reliable as professionally administered tests, but they can give you a general idea of your IQ.

Try a practice IQ test: There are many practice IQ tests available online or in books that you can use to familiarize yourself with the types of questions that are typically used to measure intelligence.

It’s important to keep in mind that no single test can accurately measure intelligence. IQ tests are just one way to assess cognitive abilities, and there are many other factors that contribute to intelligence.

Meanwhile, You.com in its SERP offered the usual mix of ‘how to’ articles and links to free online IQ tests. YouChat relied on a similar response from ChatGPT with the usual tinge of caution.

YouChat: The best way to test your IQ is to take an assessment administered by a professional (like a psychologist or trained administrator). Although IQ tests are often self-administered [1], the results are not as reliable as when they are administered by a professional. The professional can provide guidance and feedback throughout the process, which can help you understand your results more clearly. There are a variety of IQ tests available, such as the Stanford-Binet test, the Woodcock-Johnson Tests of Cognitive Abilities [2], and Raven’s Progressive Matrices. When taking an IQ test, it is important to read the questions and instructions carefully, and to carefully consider your answers. Additionally, it is important to calculate your time to ensure that you are not rushing through the test.

Query 5: How to check iPhone battery health?

To this query, ChatGPT and YouChat both offered simple suggestions on how the user could check the battery health of their iPhones.

ChatGPT offered a list of steps to access the battery health feature, followed by an in-depth explanation of various scenarios under which the smartphone’s performance could be impacted.

“Keep in mind that battery health is affected by a variety of factors, including the number of charge cycles, temperature, and how you use your device. It’s normal for battery capacity to decrease over time, so if your battery is still performing well and meeting your needs, you may not need to replace it,” read the concluding lines of the response from ChatGPT.

ChatGPT offers a step-by-step process to see battery health of an iPhone. ChatGPT offers a step-by-step process to see battery health of an iPhone.

YouChat: To check the battery health of your iPhone, you can use the built-in Battery Health feature in the Settings app. This feature provides an overview of your battery’s maximum capacity and peak performance. To access the Battery Health feature, open the Settings app, tap Battery, then tap Battery Health. The page will show the current maximum capacity of your battery, as well as the maximum capacity when it was new. You can also see if your battery is supporting peak performance. This feature is available on all iPhones running iOS 11.2 or later.

Query 6: How to start a YouTube channel?

YouTube is not only one of the most popular online video platforms but is also among the highly profitable endeavour for millions of users. A YouTube channel, if done right, can bring fame and wealth. Here’s how ChatGPT and YouChat responded to this most popular Google search query.

ChatGPT began its response by earning the trust of the user and beginning with how easy and hassle-free it was to create one’s YouTube channel. The chatbot went on to list as many as nine steps for the user to follow. The suggestions which began with creating a Google account went on to include some key facets such as using the appropriate category and customising the channel.

On the other hand, YouChat explained the process simply and constructively in less than 80 words.

YouChat: To start a YouTube channel [1], you will need to create a Google account and then a YouTube account. Once your accounts are set up, you can customize your YouTube channel and upload your first video. You should also create a banner to represent your channel, decide on your niche, and start recording content. Finally, you should promote your channel and engage with your viewers.

ChatGPT and YouChat have answered the queries in their own ways. While one offered a deeper look at some of the queries, another opted for an entirely utilitarian way of responding.