Still wondering ‘what to watch’? Google Search rolls out new feature to help you decide

Google has rolled out a new experience in Google Search to help users search for films and movies across video streaming platforms. Searching for “good shows to watch” or “what to watch” on Google showcases an organised set of suggestions from several streaming providers to help you decide which show or movie to watch.

As people are spending more time at home, searches for “what to watch” and “best movies” in India surged significantly since late March, Google said. The new Search feature aims to help such users and it is already live. Users can filter the results based on streaming services and genres.

At the moment, Google Search is showing suggestions from Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, SonyLiv, Voot, Google Play Movies & TV, and YouTube but it said to include more streaming providers soon enough. The experience is available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, and Kannada, with additional languages to follow.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, most of us are spending time at home watching our favourite shows on streaming apps. While some know exactly what to watch, others face a hard time figuring out what to binge on. Back in April, we curated a list of apps that allowed users to search and decide what to watch and where to watch. The new feature of Google Search works almost the same.

How the show recommendation on Google Search will work

While searching for shows and movies, users need to tap the “Edit Providers” button so that they can choose which TV and movie subscriptions they already have. It will filter out unnecessary results that the users cannot afford to watch.

Users will not only be able to search for shows and movies but also add them in ‘Watchlist’ for quick access. After searching “what to watch,” users need to tap ‘Watchlist’ in the preview window for any show or film to add it to the viewing list. Users can also navigate between their recommendations and the ‘Watchlist’ tab so they won’t lose track of what’s already been saved.

Google said that this is just the first version of this experience; more categories and further updates will be added in the coming months. “Hopefully this helps users plan their next night’s viewing. It just might be the right place to find their next favourite,” Google said.

