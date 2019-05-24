Google search results on mobile to have distinct icons and names of websites

Google will soon be introducing some changes in the way it shows search results on mobile devices. The new design on being implemented will display the icon and name of every website above the title of the specific page which gets displayed in the search results page. Till now, Google used to display the webpage’s name in a small green coloured font below the title.

In a blog post, Google has said that the new changes will start rolling out in the next few days and will be coming first to mobile. In the case of publishers, Google says that they can choose their preferred icon (termed as favicon) for organic listings.

The changes once implemented completely can be helpful in better understanding and determining the source of the information, particularly at a time when there are concerns over fake news from across the world. For example, if you are searching for a particular topic, say “Lok Sabha Election 2019 results”, you will get hundreds of search results from news websites like The Indian Express, Jan Satta, etc. and also from various blogs and social media posts.

The new feature will make The Indian Express link stand out over a link from an unknown webpage or blog, in case Google happens to surface both of them on the same search results page. This will help the user to determine which source is credible to fetch the information they are looking for. This change will also help users differentiate between a search result and an advertisement promoted on Google.

Google is also working on a few new features on their search pages which will let the users buy movie tickets or play podcasts right from the search results, the company said.