Google Search now offers a guitar tuner feature

Tuning your guitar is now easier than ever, thanks to the functionality offered by smartphones courtesy of a worthy tuning app or by using Google Assistant. Google has now confirmed that it will make the process even easier for users. The company is launching a chromatic tuner right within Search.

As per a report by Android Police, Google has already started rolling out this new Search feature, which can be accessed on almost any device. Earlier users could tune their guitar by using the Google Assistant function, which required a device capable of accessing the voice assistant.

In comparison, the new feature can be used by simply doing a query in Search on mobile or desktop. Users can just type; “google tuner” to see it appear right on top of the results page.

It is important to note that the device you’re using should have a functional microphone to be able to hear your instrument. You will also need give the tuner feature permission to access it.

The cited source says that the effectiveness of the feature depends on the microphone of the device you are using. While some devices might need you to play loudly or really close to it, smartphones are expected to work better than computers when using this feature.

The tuner will inform users whether their instrument is in tune or if it is needed to be adjusted with the help of a visual indicator. Google also offers other music-related features including “Hum to Search,” which can help you identify songs stuck in your head.