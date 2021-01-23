Google Search is getting a revamped design on mobile

While the working of Google’s search engine has improved quite a bit over the years, the Google Search interface has had a very consistent design language on mobile devices for long now. This is similar to the classic Google Search homepage, which has seen only minor changes over the years.

However, the California-based company has now announced in a new blog post that it is bringing in a major revamp for the mobile Google Search platform. This is the UI you see in the Google Search app for Android and iOS. The new Google Search design will apparently focus on simplicity and ease of use.

“We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily,” said Google designer Aileen Cheng, who also referred to the new design as a “breath of fresh air”.

What will change in the new Google Search interface?

The first priority of the new interface will be to make it simpler than ever, and deliver to users what they are looking for. Providing search results clearly and quickly will now take priority over all else. To achieve this, the Google Search app will now use larger and bolder text, as well as Google’s own font. The font will be familiar to anyone who has used an Android device or the Gmail app.

A lot of shadows through the app’s interface are now removed. This will give the new results page a more flat look while helping in faster loading times. “We decided to create a new edge-to-edge results design and to minimize the use of shadows, making it easier to immediately see what you’re looking for,” said Cheng.

Google is getting rid of the shadows and will make the new interface spacious and easy to read. (Image Source: Google) Google is getting rid of the shadows and will make the new interface spacious and easy to read. (Image Source: Google)

The app will also add spacing between elements, freeing the interface of any clutter, so you can focus on the results you’re looking for first. Google has also suggested that the new interface will implement colours to guide users to important information, without being overwhelming or distracting.

This follows a string of new rounder icons that Google has been using in its other apps lately. Each letter of the Google logo, along with the search bar and magnifying glass icon themselves, will be rounder than before.