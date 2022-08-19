Google Search improvements will ensure you see content made by, and for, people

Google is making improvements to Search results in order to ensure that the articles you see were written by humans and designed for people. The idea is to tackle low-quality content– some of which might be written by bots– from showing up at the top of your search results. According to a blog post, Google noted that sometimes users are served content that “might not have the insights you want, or it may not even seem like it was created for, or even by, a person.”
The post adds that last year Google launched “thousands of updates to Search based on hundreds of thousands of quality tests, including evaluations where we gather feedback from human reviewers.” Based on these tests, it will start rolling out a new series of improvements to its core Search product.
The improvements will be visible next week for English users globally. Google will also update efforts to ensure that “better quality product” or content is ranked better. The post notes that these efforts are part of a larger campaign at Google to “reduce low-quality content and make it easier to find content that feels authentic and useful in Search.”
Google says it will launch the “helpful content updates” to tackle content written primarily for the purpose of gaming search engines (or Search Engine Optimisation-style articles). Such articles tend to come on top of rankings even if they do not contain helpful information.
Testing has shown that it will improve “results related to online education, as well as arts and entertainment, shopping and tech-related content.” The post gives an example about movie searches where articles that just aggregate reviews from other sites might appear on top of the results. “With this update, you’ll see more results with unique, authentic information, so you’re more likely to read something you haven’t seen before,” notes the post.
It will also showcase more in-depth product reviews written by experts. Last year, Google introduced “a series of updates” to show more such in-depth reviews in results. It will now refine this system by with another update, designed to make it easier to spot more of such original and in-depth reviews.
