Saturday, October 16, 2021
Google Search for mobile gets continuous scrolling feature

The update is meant for Google Search on mobile and will automatically display more results when users scroll to the bottom of a results page.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 16, 2021 1:00:55 pm
Google Search, Google Continuous scrolling, Google scroll feature, Google new features, Google guitar tuner, Google news, Google Search newsGoogle Search is refreshing its UI with a new feature that will make scrolling easier than before on mobiles (Image source: AP)

Google Search is refreshing its UI with a new feature, that will make scrolling easier than before on mobiles. The new feature enables users to continuously scroll results while using Google Search. The software giant has already started rolling out the continuous scrolling feature for both iOS and Android phone users in the US.

The company announced the launch of the feature via a blog post. The update is meant for Google Search on mobile and will automatically display more results when users scroll to the bottom of a results page. This will in turn eliminate the need to tap on a button, to get more results while browsing through a set of Google Search results on mobile.

The update is set to make browsing search results more seamless on mobile devices, as per Google. While browsing when users reach the bottom of a search results page, the next set of results will load automatically with relevant details.

Google Maps' new home screen widget for Android users is now rolling out: Report

In other news, Google recently introduced a guitar tuner right within Google Search, which was first spotted by Android Police. The feature can be accessed on almost any device. Users can access the guitar tuner, by simply doing a query in Search on mobile or desktop.

Users can just type; “google tuner” to see it appear right on top of the results page. It is important to note that the device you’re using should have a functional microphone to be able to hear your instrument. You will also need to give the tuner feature permission to access it.

