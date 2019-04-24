Google Search: Five tips and tricks to know

Google Search is typically used for researching new topics, but the search engine can be used for much more like track calorie intake, search within a time period or site as well as real-time currency conversions. Of course, ‘How to’ and ‘What is’ questions remain popular on Search, which also helps with seeking cricket scores, especially with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Let us take a look at five tips and tricks to use Google Search differently:

Google Search for shortcuts to locate ATM, grocery store, and more on the way: People can search for places like ATM or grocery stores, or movie theatres where latest movies are playing, while on the way. The tappable shortcuts also showcase directions and more related information.

Google Search to search within a time period or a site: There is also the option to narrow down the search to a specific date range or site. Ahead of web URL for a specific site, one can add “site:” or filter time options from drop down ‘Tools’ to see relevant content.

Google Search to track calorie intake: Individual food items can be searched for on Google Search to know nutritional information and track calories. So for instance, one can search for “how much fat is there in chocolate cake?” or “how much sugar is there in tomato sauce?” to know the breakup of nutritional information.

Google Search for currency conversions: Real-time currency conversion can be done using Google Search. For example, one can simply write “INR 500 in USD” to know Indian rupee to US dollar conversion. Search will display a box with the current exchange rate as well as an interactive graph to monitor currency rate change over time.

Google Search for activities, places nearby: The ‘Nearby’ suffix can be added to search queries to find out about activities, restaurants, and more nearby. For example, one can type “coffee shops nearby” or “yoga classes nearby”, “jewelry store nearby” and more to find out about the specific type of places or activities in the vicinity.