Google Search adds new Easter Egg for Wordle players

Wordle has been taking over the internet. After Twitter users flooding their timelines with yellow, green and grey boxes, the game now is now acknowledged by Google as a trend. The search giant now has a dedicated easter egg that comes into play when your search for ‘Wordle’.

Google will show a new animation on the top left of the search result screen and the animation will cycle through a number of six-letter words (instead of Wordle’s default five-letter words) to show certain green and yellow boxes.

The same can be spotted on the top of the screen in the middle when you search for ‘Wordle’ on phone. As you keep watching words like GOALIE and COLUMN get animated, the final word with all green characters is revealed to be GOOGLE.

The animation is currently seen on both desktops and smartphones. While Google does pay homage to the trend, note that this isn’t a Google Doodle (when Google changes its logo on the main Google Search page) and rather an easter egg that will appear only when you search for ‘Wordle’. However, because it is a search-specific easter egg, the Wordle animation may stick around for much longer than a Google Doodle, which is usually there only for one day.

If you too want to hop on the Wordle train you can check out our guides on what the game is about, how to play it and even how to get better at it.

Wordle continues to grow more popular each day as more players are introduced to the simple puzzle game that drops a five-letter word each day that must be strategically guessed within six chances. The only help players get is a three-way colour code that lets them know what letter is present in and where it is positioned in the word of the day.