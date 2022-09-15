Google Search will show 3D models of planets, moons and spacecraft: Here’s how to view

If you are interested in astronomy and wanted to take a close look at the universe through the Artemis moon mission or the James Webb telescope, we have some good news for you. In a blog post, Google recently announced that in partnership with NASA, it will let users enjoy more than 60 3D models of various planets, moons and spacecraft on Google Search. NASA’s Deputy Associate Administrator for STEM Engagement Notes, Khris Brown said that the new feature will “give students a unique perspective of space and, hopefully, engage them in expanding their understanding of our home planet and our place in the universe.”

Google already offers the 3D viewing options for animals on Search, which has proved fairly popular. Those interested can use the new feature by performing a search on the planet of their choice and clicking on the ‘view in 3D’ button to take a better look.

The new 3D additions will allow users to explore various parts of the Solar System and understand how diamonds rain on Neptune, dwarf planets, and other gas giants and even explore Saturn’s moons. You can also see Hubble’s greatest images, understand what makes the International Space Station so special and see how the Mars rover is helping us understand our place in the universe.

Apart from this, the 3D annotations will also be available for biological concepts like skeletons, cells and some other educational models. Performing a search on Google will also let you project these 3D models in the real world using Augmented Reality.

How to view Moon, other planets in 3D on Google Search

The feature is available for users on mobile search and desktop search as well. Just search for Moon or Jupiter (planet) in the either option.

You should see a ‘View in 3D model for both Jupiter and Moon. Press on it, and you can now see these in 3D. You can also interact with the planet or the satellite in question. For instance, we were able to rotate the planet Jupiter and view its North and South poles as well.

You can also go with the view in your space option and then Google users AR to make the planet appear in your surrounding. You can also interact with it in the AR mode as well and increase or decrease its size as well.