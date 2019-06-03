Toggle Menu Sections
Tiger in your room! Here’s how to bring life-sized 3D animals in AR Google Search

Google has enabled the AR search results for 3D models of a limited number of animals. Here is how you can bring the 3D objects in the physical world.

Google AR search results bring 3D models of animals into the physical world.

At the I/O 2019, Google announced a slew of new features, including AR-enabled search results with 3D models, which is now live on Android and iOS phones. You can search for an animal, take a look at its 3D model and even bring it into the physical world using an AR-enabled smartphone.

As of now, the AR search results are available for only a limited number of animals such as tiger, lion, wolf, horse and more, however, Google has plans to expand it to other search results as well. Once enabled, users will be able to interact with 3D models of not only animals but also of teeth models, the human skeleton and more for a better understanding of the object including its structure and size.

How to watch AR-enabled 3D models in search results

At the I/O, Google informed that it is working with companies like New Balance, NASA, Samsung, Visible Body, Volvo, Target, and Wayfair to get them to bring their own Ar enabled 3D content in Search. As of now, you can have some fun by bringing animals into the real world. Here is how:

*Navigate to Google and search for the animal you want to see

*If you have an iPhone, you will need to search in the Safari app

*If the animal you have searched — for instance, a Tiger — is available for AR experience, it will show a small box in the Search result with the option to “Meet a life-sized Tiger up close”

Here is how you can watch the 3D models of animals in Google AR search results.

*Tap on view in 3D button

*You will have an animated 3D model of the animal (Tiger in this case) on your phone screen

*Tap on “View in your space”

*You will be asked to scan the ground in your surrounding

*Once you do that, a Tiger will appear in your physical space

The animated 3D model also makes noises and you can increase/decrease the scale of the animal or you can drag the animal on your phone screen. Having a 3D model of the animal in the real world gives a clear idea of its size.

Once the feature is expanded, it might prove beneficial for the students with their studies as they will be able to understand some topics easily. At the I/O, Google highlighted the practical use of the feature with online shopping as people would be able to see the product as if it is in their hands.

Also read | Google Search is getting AR and 3D models: Here’s what it means

Google tweeted about the rollout of the AR-enabled search for the 3D models of animals on Twitter. The company is also testing the AR navigation feature for Google Maps where people can see the navigation arrows in the real world.

