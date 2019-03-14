Google says it banned 2.3 billion misleading ads in 2018

Google has said in its 2018 ‘Bad Ads Report’ that it banned a total of 2.3 billion misleading ads last year, which equals to about six million each day. The search giant also unveiled 31 new ads policies aimed at removing misleading, inappropriate, or harmful ads online and took down close to one million accounts in 2018.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections in India, which will start from April 11, Google will make available its Political Advertising Transparency Report and Political Ads Library to handle issues of fake news sites as well as purchases of political ads.

A similar policy was launched by the search giant for election ads in the US before the 2018 midterm elections, which helped the company gain more information about who bought election reports. In the US, close to 143,000 election ads were verified and listed in a political ads transparency report.

Google will announce a new Policy Manager in Google Ads, which is supposed to make it easier for advertisers launch compliant ads and make sure their creatives are compliant to the company’s policy. It will also have tips on common policy mistakes.

In 2018, Google claims to have terminated almost one million bad advertiser accounts as well as 734,000 publishers and app developers from the Google ad network, launched 330 detection classifiers, and took ads off of nearly 28 million pages that violated the publisher policies.

To curb the spread of misinformation and low-quality sites, Google last year removed close to 1.2 million pages, over 22,000 apps, and nearly 15,000 sites across its ad network that violated policies for misrepresentative, hateful or other low-quality content.