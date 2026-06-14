Google says Chinese cybercrime group used its AI in scams

The logo of Google is seen outside Google Bay View facilities during the Made by Google event in Mountain View, California, US, August 13, 2024. (Image: Reuters/Manuel Orbegozo)

Google sued a Chinese cybercrime network on Friday, accusing it of using the company’s artificial intelligence to blast online financial scams to hundreds of thousands of Americans.

The internet giant also said it was coordinating for the first time with the FBI and wireless providers such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon to shut down the network, known as Outsider Enterprise.

The Chinese group used Gemini, Google’s AI system, to create hundreds of fake websites mimicking companies like Google and YouTube and government operations like the Postal Service and New York’s E-ZPass service for highway tolls, the lawsuit said.

Google warned that AI had supercharged the problem of online scams and said it was trying to get ahead of what it believed could be a surge of online fraud using Gemini and other AI tools.