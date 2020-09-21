Google says cashbacks and vouchers don’t violate Play Store rules

Google pulled the Paytm app from the Google Play Store on Friday after it was removed allegedly for violating the company's policy on unregulated gambling apps.

Google has filed a scathing response regarding the ongoing spat over the removal of the Paytm app from the Google Play Store. In a blog post, the Mountainview, California-based tech giant said that cashbacks and vouchers do not violate its Google Play Store policies, but gambling platforms do.

“Offering cashbacks and vouchers alone do not constitute a violation of our Google Play gambling policies. Last week we reiterated our Play Store gambling policies. Our policies don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting, including daily fantasy sports in India,” a Google spokesperson said.

“We enforce our policies very thoughtfully to provide a safe and secure experience for consumers, while also giving developers the platform and tools they need to build sustainable businesses. In the case of repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently.”

Google pulled the Paytm app from the Google Play Store on Friday after it was removed allegedly for violating the company’s policy on unregulated gambling apps. The app returned to the Play Store after nearly eight hours, but this has led to a battle of sorts between Paytm, India’s most valuable startup and Google.

“Google’s recent action on de-listing Paytm app because of a cashback campaign is unjustified. We reiterate that our cashback campaign was within guidelines, and there was no violation,” Paytm said in a blog post.

“We maintain that our cashback campaign was within guidelines, as well as all laws of the land. It is not related to gambling in any manner whatsoever,” it added. Paytm said Google’s own payment app, Google Pay regularly runs similar campaigns in India.

