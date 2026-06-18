Google rolls out Wear OS 7 for Pixel Watch with Gemini AI, redesigned widgets and battery upgrades

Google has started rolling out Wear OS 7 to supported Pixel Watch models, bringing new AI features, redesigned widgets and battery life improvements. (Image: Google)

Google has begun rolling out Wear OS 7 to Pixel Watch users, bringing what could be the most significant software update yet to its smartwatch lineup. The update introduces a redesigned interface, deeper Gemini AI integration, new widget experiences and battery life improvements aimed at making the Pixel Watch smarter and more useful throughout the day.

The update is currently available for the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4, with availability expanding gradually over the coming days. Notably, the original Pixel Watch will not receive Wear OS 7, marking the first major platform update that skips Google’s first-generation smartwatch.

One of the most noticeable changes in Wear OS 7 is the redesigned user interface. Google is replacing its traditional full-screen tiles with a new widget-based system that more closely resembles the widget experience on Android smartphones. The new design allows users to access information more efficiently while offering greater customization options.