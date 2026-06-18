Google rolls out Wear OS 7 for Pixel Watch with Gemini AI, redesigned widgets and battery upgrades

Google has begun rolling out Wear OS 7 to Pixel Watch users, bringing what could be the most significant software update yet to its smartwatch lineup. The update introduces a redesigned interface, deeper Gemini AI integration, new widget experiences and battery life improvements aimed at making the Pixel Watch smarter and more useful throughout the day.
The update is currently available for the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4, with availability expanding gradually over the coming days. Notably, the original Pixel Watch will not receive Wear OS 7, marking the first major platform update that skips Google’s first-generation smartwatch.
One of the most noticeable changes in Wear OS 7 is the redesigned user interface. Google is replacing its traditional full-screen tiles with a new widget-based system that more closely resembles the widget experience on Android smartphones. The new design allows users to access information more efficiently while offering greater customization options.
Wear OS 7 also introduces live notifications, enabling real-time updates directly on the watch face. Similar to Android’s Live Updates feature on smartphones, users can track ongoing activities and updates without needing to repeatedly open apps.
Google says the update also focuses heavily on performance and efficiency. According to the company, Wear OS 7 can improve battery life by up to 10%, although actual gains will depend on individual usage patterns. The battery improvements come as smartwatch makers increasingly balance AI-powered features with power consumption concerns.
The update further strengthens the Pixel Watch’s role within Google’s broader device ecosystem. Users will be able to interact more seamlessly with compatible devices and accessories. For example, photos captured using supported augmented reality glasses can be viewed directly on the watch. Google has also redesigned the audio controls interface, making it easier to switch playback between speakers, headphones and other connected devices.
The biggest additions, however, revolve around Gemini Intelligence, Google’s rapidly expanding AI platform.
A new feature called Create My Widget allows users to generate personalized widgets and dashboards using voice commands. Instead of manually configuring information panels, users can simply describe what they want and let Gemini create a customized layout.
Google is also introducing Gemini-powered automations that can execute actions across multiple apps through a single request. These capabilities move the Pixel Watch closer to functioning as a proactive AI assistant rather than just a companion device.
In addition, Gemini is gaining deeper access to personal information, including Gmail data and past interactions, enabling more contextual responses and smarter task completion. The expanded integration aims to make voice interactions more natural and useful by allowing Gemini to better understand user preferences and ongoing activities.
The rollout reflects Google’s growing focus on bringing AI capabilities across its hardware ecosystem. While recent smartwatch updates have largely focused on health tracking and fitness features, Wear OS 7 places artificial intelligence at the center of the experience.
With redesigned widgets, battery optimizations, enhanced device connectivity and a host of Gemini-powered features, Wear OS 7 represents a major evolution for the Pixel Watch platform. For users of supported models, the update could significantly change how they interact with Google’s smartwatch ecosystem in everyday use.