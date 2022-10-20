Google rolls out privacy-first ‘My Ad Center’ to all users: Here’s what it is

Google has today announced the global roll-out of My Ad Center on Search, YouTube and Discover. My Ad Center will be a unified location where all Google account users will be able to monitor and control their ad preferences across supported Google services.

Accessible at (https://myadcenter.google.com/), users will be able to choose the topics and brands they would like to see more ads on as well as omit out others that are irrelevant to them, making ads more personalised.

Users will also have the ability to turn off personalised ads completely if they choose so from the My Ad Center. These settings will also be universal and will carry over to all devices where the user may be signed in with the same Google account.

“Online advertising doesn’t need to be confusing or out of your control. My Ad Center builds on our responsibility to strengthen the ways we keep users in control of their ad experiences, while ensuring that every day, people are safer with Google,” Jerry Dischler, VP/GM of Ads at Google said in a new blog post.

My Ad Center – key features

The new My Ad Center will have three key features. These include more controls for activities used to personalise ads, expanded user control over sensitive categories and dedicated advertiser pages.

More control over activities expands upon Google’s privacy control to allow users to have a more direct approach to controlling the ads they see. Expanded control over sensitive categories will allow users to see fewer ads in five categories – alcohol, drugs, gambling, pregnancy & parenting, and weight loss. These controls will affect ads on not just YouTube and Display but also Search and Discover.

Lastly, dedicated advertiser pages will help users have more information on advertisers and also see ads posted in the last 30 days all in one place.