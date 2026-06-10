Google rolls out Gemini 3.5 Live Translate with support for over 70 languages

Google has announced Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, a new speech translation model that can translate conversations in near real time across more than 70 languages. The feature is being rolled out to Google Translate, Google Meet, and developer platforms, bringing support for continuous translation and more natural multilingual communication.
According to Google, Gemini 3.5 Live Translate is designed to address one of the common limitations of existing voice translation tools, delays between speaking and receiving a translated response. Unlike conventional systems that wait for a speaker to finish before generating a translation, the new model processes speech as it is streamed and produces translated audio continuously.
The company says the model automatically detects more than 70 languages and generates translated speech while preserving the speaker’s intonation, pacing, and pitch. Google added that the system balances the need for additional context with the need to remain synchronised with the speaker, helping conversations flow more naturally.
Gemini 3.5 Live Translate is now rolling out globally through the Google Translate app on Android and iOS. Developers can access the model in public preview through the Gemini Live API and Google AI Studio, while support for Google Meet is entering private preview for select Google Workspace business customers this month.
Google says the model can handle multilingual conversations without requiring manual language configuration and has been built to perform in noisy environments. The company believes the technology could be used for meetings, lessons, broadcasts, and customer interactions.
Alongside the new model, Google is introducing a feature called Listening Mode within the Google Translate app. The feature allows users to hear translated audio directly through a phone’s earpiece, without headphones. Users can hold the device to their ear, similar to a phone call, and listen to translations privately.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)