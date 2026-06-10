Google rolls out Gemini 3.5 Live Translate with support for over 70 languages

Google has announced Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, a new speech translation model that can translate conversations in near real time across more than 70 languages. The feature is being rolled out to Google Translate, Google Meet, and developer platforms, bringing support for continuous translation and more natural multilingual communication.

According to Google, Gemini 3.5 Live Translate is designed to address one of the common limitations of existing voice translation tools, delays between speaking and receiving a translated response. Unlike conventional systems that wait for a speaker to finish before generating a translation, the new model processes speech as it is streamed and produces translated audio continuously.