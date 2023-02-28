scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Google rolls out life-saving fall detection feature for Pixel Watches

After Apple and Samsung, Google is integrating this emergency SOS feature in its smartwatches.

Fall detection now on Pixel WatchGoogle has said that the feature has been rolled out to Pixel Watch users starting today. (Image: Google)

It’s official! Google will soon roll out fall detection on all Pixel watches. The tech giant had in October last year hinted at the possibility of integrating the life-saving feature on its premium wearable devices in the future. Now the wait seems to be over.

Apple and Samsung have already included the feature on their smartwatches. Although late to the scene, the latest inclusion will help Google stay afloat amid soaring competition. Google users will now be able to turn on automatic fall detection from the Pixel Watch App.

The company has said that Pixel Watch users will be able to see info about fall detection in the Pixel Watch App’s Updates section and the watch’s Personal Safety app on phones from today. It is an opt-in feature and users who want to activate it on their Pixel Watches will have to enable it manually.

Reportedly, the feature will kick in about 30 seconds from a hard fall. The watch will vibrate and sound an alarm, then it will flash a notification asking if the wearer needs help. In case the user does not respond after a minute from the notification, the watch will automatically dial emergency services and share location information.

Google says the Pixel Watch will be able to tell from hard fall, stumble, or any activity that mimics falling action. The claim can only be verified once users share their experience. As of now brands like Apple, Garmin and Samsung have some mechanism in place to detect falls and emergency SOS.

The Google Pixel Watch was launched in October 2022 at the Made by Google event. The watch is available in two models – with and without cellular connectivity. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9110 SoC.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 20:10 IST
