Google rolls out Dark Theme for Gmail on iOS and Android; Here’s how to activate

With the launch of Android 10 and iOS 13, both Google and Apple allowed its users to apply system-wide dark themes. However, there are still a number of apps that haven’t rolled out dark mode support, one of which was Gmail. Google today has rolled out dark mode support for its Gmail app on both Android and iOS.

The rollout is taking place in phases to avoid server congestion. The update is expected to fully rollout to all devices in the next few weeks.

To Gmail’s dark theme on Android, you need to open the Gmail app, click on the hamburger menu at the top left corner and then navigate to Settings. In the Settings panel, you need to press General settings, then click on Theme and then select the Dark option. Pixel owners get an additional feature, which is that whenever their Battery Savel mode is enabled the Gmail app on its own will turn on the dark theme.

To enable the dark theme on iOS 11 and iOS 12, you need to go into Settings and then enable the dark theme. Whereas on iOS 13 you can enable the system-wide dark theme and that will automatically enable Gmail’s dark theme.

Gmail’s Dark Theme is implemented on the compose screen and messages. Whereas, in email body’s it sticks to the white background.

Google has started rolling out dark themes for all of its apps slowly. To recall, the company recently rolled out a dark theme for its Play Store for devices running Android 9.0 Pie operating system and above.