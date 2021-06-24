Google rolls out Android 12 Beta 2.1 update with bug fixes

Google has rolled out the latest Android 12 Beta 2.1 update, which fixes the bugs that were causing issues. One of the biggest issues that users were facing in the Android 12 Beta 1 version was not being able to unlock the smartphone from the lock screen.

The update fixes the issue that prevented users from accessing things on the lock screen. For example, swiping down for the notification shade, swiping away notifications, or swiping up to unlock the phone. It fixes an issue that sometimes caused microphone and camera permission indicators to get stuck and disappear until the phone was rebooted.

Google has even fixed an issue that sometimes caused flickering or jittery animations when accessing recent apps with gesture navigation. The company has also resolved the issues that caused information such as weather and calendar events to not appear in the At a Glance widget on the home screen or lock screen.

The update fixes an issue when using the Android Emulator with an Android Virtual Device (AVD) running Android 12 that prevented the AVD from connecting to the internet. It will also fix an issue where after taking Beta and resetting the device, some users are were stuck on the setup wizard.

Google has released the Android 12 Beta 2.1 (SPB2.210513.011 as an OTA update, so Pixel users can install it. One will find the latest Android 12 beta update in their smartphone’s Settings. Alternatively, users can also manually download the update and flash it.

In case you are unaware, the Android 12 OS is available for those users who have Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, and the Pixel 5.