scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 11, 2022
Breaking News

Google rolling out Air Raid Alerts for Android phones in Ukraine

The alert system will supplement Ukraine's existing air raid alert systems and will leverage the low-latency alert mechanism that Google built for earthquake alerts on Android.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2022 5:06:43 pm
Google is rolling out an Air Raid Alerts system on Android phones in UkraineThe alerts on Android phones will be based on the alerts provided by the Ukrainian government. Picture for illustrative purpose. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

Google is rolling out an Air Raid Alerts system on Android phones in Ukraine, This is to act as a supplement to the country’s existing air raid alert systems and will be based on the alerts provided by the government. The company will also be highlighting the Ukrainian Alarm (Повітряна тривога) app to Google Play users.

“Tragically, millions of people in Ukraine now rely on air strike alerts to try to get to safety. At the request, and with the help, of the government of Ukraine, we’ve started rolling out a rapid Air Raid Alerts system for Android phones in Ukraine,” said the company in a blog post.

Google’s VP of Engineering for Android Dave Burke announced the decision on Twitter while mentioning that the system leverages the same low latency alert mechanism that the company built for earthquake alerts.

“The system starts rolling out today and will ramp up to target all Android phones in Ukraine over the next few days. Thankful to our eng/product/UX teams for racing to get to a soln in short order,” said Burke on Twitter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |YouTube, Google Play suspend payment-based services in Russia

In the same blog post, Google also announced that it is working towards globally limiting recommendations for many Russian state-funded media outlets. In Europe, all apps from Russian state-funded media outlets are removed from the Play Store.

On March 10, Google had suspended all payment-based services on Google Play Store and YouTube in Russia, including YouTube Premium, Channel Memberships, Super Chat and Merchandise. It had already paused all advertisements in Russia on March 4.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Mar 11: Latest News

Advertisement