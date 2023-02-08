Google reviewing order to block betting, loan apps

Google is reviewing an order issued by the Centre last week, directing intermediaries to block more than 200 apps and websites of gambling, betting, and loan platforms, sources said. The company will comply with the order following its evaluation.

The list includes prominent Indian companies such as PayU-owned buy now pay later platform LazyPay, credit app Kissht and Indiabulls home loans, apart from a number of significant betting platforms like Betway and Dafabet.

The implementation of the government’s directive has not been uniform so far. While telecom service providers seem to have complied with the order by blocking the websites of LazyPay and Kissht, their apps were still available on app stores of Apple and Google at the time of publishing.

“Google has been sent one government order to block certain apps. The company is currently reviewing the order and is evaluating its action on the order,” a source aware of the development said.

The order meanwhile has set alarm bells ringing among India’s fintech firms. In a statement, Kissht’s founder Ranvir Singh said, “The Kissht app and website are working for its customers. We are aware that Google has been asked to take down a list of companies from the Play Store that includes our company, but uncertain about the cause of such a notification. We are meeting officials today to seek clarification. Kissht has no Chinese stakeholders”.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances our website and app are currently unavailable via a few internet service providers. Please be assured that we are doing everything to resolve the issue,” a LazyPay spokesperson said in a statement.