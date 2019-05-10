Google reveals new details about Fuchsia OS at its I/O 2019 conference

Google is currently working on its next-generation operating system, dubbed Fuchsia. Till date, it hasn’t revealed much about the upcoming operating system. However, at Google’s I/O 2019 developer’s conference, Hiroshi Lockheimer, Android and Chrome chief has revealed some details about the next-gen operating system.

Fuchsia is an open source project similar to Android, which can run on all kind of devices including phones, laptops and smart home devices. The operating system is being built on the company’s own zircon kernel, instead of Linux, which is the base of Android and Chrome OS, notes a report on The Verge.

It is being said that the operating system will be released in three to five years. Last time we saw the operating system in action was over two years ago, when images of a prototype of the operating system leaked online.

Hiroshi Lockheimer during I/O 2019 stated that Fuchsia is not the new Android or a new version of Chrome OS. He was quoted by The Verge as saying that, “Fuchsia is about just pushing the state of the art in terms of operating systems and things that we learn from Fuchsia we can incorporate into other products,” which refers to Chrome and Android.

He also hinted that Fuchsia might be designed to run on devices like smart home devices, wearables or virtual reality devices by saying that Android works well on phones, Chrome OS works well for runtime apps. However, Fuchsia is optimised for other form factors.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Lockheimer at a separate fireside chat told them its not only about phones and PCs in the world of Internet of Things. With an increasing number of devices that require operating systems and new runtimes, he said that multiple operating systems with different strengths and specialisations are required and Fuchsia is one of those.