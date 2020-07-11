scorecardresearch
Google to restrict ads for tracking technology, spyware

The new policy will be implemented globally on August 11, and the accounts of advertisers that violate it will be suspended, according to Google.

Published: July 11, 2020
Alphabet Inc.’s Google is changing its policies next month to restrict advertising for spyware and other unauthorized tracking technology.

The change “will prohibit the promotion of products or services that are marketed or targeted with the express purpose of tracking or monitoring another person or their activities without their authorization,” according to the company.

While ads for these products already violate Google’s Enabling Dishonest Behavior policy, the change will make the ban on tracking technology explicit and lead to increased enforcement, a company spokeswoman said.

The policy will prohibit advertisements of spyware and malware “that can be used to monitor texts, phone calls, or browsing history,” according to Google. It will also ban ads for “GPS trackers specifically marketed to spy or track someone without their consent” and of cameras or recorders “marketed with the express purpose of spying.”

The new policy will be implemented globally on August 11, and the accounts of advertisers that violate it will be suspended, according to Google.

