Google required to open up to AI, search engine rivals under EU-mandated changes

The new rules will allow competing AI assistants to access key Android features currently used by Google's Gemini. (File photo)

Alphabet’s Google will have to help OpenAI and other AI rivals as well as online search engine competitors access its services to comply with EU rules curbing the power of Big Tech, EU regulators said as they set out the details of the requirements.

The move by the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, came six months after the regulator opened so-called specification ⁠proceedings ​to assist the world’s most popular internet search engine to comply with the Digital Markets Act.

Google reiterated its criticism of the EU-mandated changes.

“Today’s decisions risk undermining vital privacy and security guardrails for millions of Europeans,” Google’s lawyer Kent ​Walker said ​in an email.